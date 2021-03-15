Cardinals face tough choices on which veterans to keep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The cash-strapped Kansas City Chiefs continued to free up salary-cap space Monday ahead of the start of free agency later this week by restructuring contracts with some of their most high-profile players.

The Chiefs already planned to convert some of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' roster bonus into a signing bonus to free up about $17 million. Now they are reworking the contracts of tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones to create about $20 in additional space, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.