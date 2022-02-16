EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Three-time Pro Bowler Bryan Cox and Kevin Wilkins have been added to the New York Giants coaching staff.

New coach Brian Daboll announced the hires Wednesday.

Cox will be the assistant defensive line coach, working with line coach Andre Patterson. Wilkins will be a defensive assistant, the same job he held last season with the Ravens.

Recently hired defensive coordinator Don Martindale was the Ravens defensive coordinator last season.

Cox last worked in the NFL as the Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach from 2014-16, going to the Super Bowl his final season. He has also worked for the Jets, Browns, Dolphins and Buccaneers.

Cox entered the NFL from Western Illinois as the Dolphins fifth-round draft choice in 1991 and played through 2002. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots against the then-St. Louis Rams to cap the 2001 season.

Wilkins joined the Ravens in 2015 as a video intern. He was Baltimore’s video operations coordinator from 2017-20.

