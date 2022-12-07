BEREA, Ohio (AP)The Browns found a linebacker to plug into the middle of their defense.

Cleveland signed veteran Reggie Ragland from Las Vegas’ practice squad on Wednesday, a move necessitated by losing Sione Takitaki for the season with a knee injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Houston.

Takitaki was placed on injured reserve. He is the third starting middle linebacker to suffer a season-ending injury, following Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Ragland gives the Browns needed interior size and experience. A second-round pick out of Alabama by Buffalo in 2016, Ragland has made 47 starts and played in 75 NFL games. He made nine starts for the Giants last season.

Ragland has recorded 276 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, recovered two fumbles and an interception. He also has played for Kansas City and Detroit.

Takitaki developed into a solid player this season after being pressed into action because of the injuries to Walker and Phillips. He was second on the team with 69 tackles.

The Browns (5-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (9-3) on Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL