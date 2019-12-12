Browns-Cardinals Preview Capsule

CLEVELAND (6-7) at ARIZONA (3-9-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Browns by 2 1/2.

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Browns 5-7-1, Cardinals 7-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Browns lead 33-14-3

LAST MEETING – Cardinals beat Browns 34-20, Nov. 1, 2015.

LAST WEEK – Browns beat Bengals 27-19; Cardinals lost to Steelers 23-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 19, Cardinals No. 26

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (9), PASS (20).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (8).

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (15), PASS (24)

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (24), PASS (32)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Matchup features past two Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 picks: Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. They were teammates at Oklahoma. … Browns-Cardinals matchup rare in recent history. Two teams have played just five times since 2000. Cardinals have won four of five. … Browns have lost last three visits to desert. … Browns enter final three-game stretch with playoffs still in play and no shortage of drama. … With win, Browns would reach seven victories for second straight season. Team hasn’t won that many games in consecutive years since 2001-02. … Browns have won four of five, but are 0-3 against NFC West with losses to Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco, Seattle. … Browns first-year coach Freddie Kitchens returns to Arizona, where he served on Cardinals staff from 2007-17. … Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was Arizona’s head coach last season. … Cleveland RB Nick Chubb leads NFL with 1,281 yards rushing, most for Cleveland back since Jamal Lewis (1,304) in 2007. … Chubb’s 98.5 yards rushing per game are best for Browns back since Hall of Famer Jim Brown’s 110.3 in 1965. … Chubb also first Browns back with six 100-yard games since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly’s seven in 1968. … Mayfield played for Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury as walk-on at Texas Tech. They had falling out and Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma, where he won Heisman Trophy in 2017. Kingsbury said pair are “in a good place.”… Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. slowed by sports hernia injury that will likely require offseason surgery. Beckham had two catches last week as reports surfaced he wants out of Cleveland. … WR Jarvis Landry has 995 yards receiving. He hasn’t reached 1,000 since 2016. … Browns struggling to create pass rush following DE Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension. … Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs, who played for Baltimore for 16 years, has 19 career sacks vs. Browns. … Murray has franchise rookie records in yards passing (3,060), TD passes (16), completions (293) and attempts (457). Murray trying to bounce back from first three-interception game last week vs. Steelers. … Final home game for Cardinals this season. Arizona has won just once at State Farm Stadium in 2019. … WR Christian Kirk made 100th career reception last week vs. Pittsburgh. He got to mark in second season and 22nd career game. … Fantasy Tip: Chubb picked up 99 yards in second half last week. He could rumble against Arizona’s No. 24 rushing defense. Browns would love to see him finish as team’s first league rushing leader in 51 years. … Fantasy tip: Mayfield has had up-and-down season but many teams get big yards against Arizona’s porous pass defense.

