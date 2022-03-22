ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills added to their offensive depth by signing receiver Jamison Crowder and running back Duke Johnson to one-year contracts on Tuesday.

Crowder joins the Bills after spending the past three seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets. Johnson also has seven seasons of NFL experience, and closed last season with another divisional rival, Miami.

At 5-foot-9, Crowder primarily has been used as a slot receiver. He will be given the opportunity to replace Cole Beasley, who was released last week. Buffalo also has not re-signed Emmanuel Sanders.

Crowder’s addition fills out a group of receivers in a Josh Allen-led passing attack behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, with recently re-signed Isaiah McKenzie also in the mix.

Crowder has topped 50 catches six times and 600 yards receiving five times. His numbers dropped last season, when he finished with 51 catches for 447 yards while scoring two touchdowns in a Zach Wilson-led Jets offense that ranked 20th in the NFL in yards passing.

Overall, Crowder has 409 catches for 4,607 yards and 28 TDs in 96 career games, including 51 starts.

He spent his first four seasons in Washington.

Johnson is better known for his receiving ability and will have the opportunity to replace Matt Breida in filling a third-down role behind Devin Singletary. The Bills did not re-sign Breida and also lost out on a chance to sign J.D. McKissic, who went back on his agreement with Buffalo to instead re-sign with Washington last week.

Johnson spent his first four seasons with Cleveland and became the NFL’s first running back since Herschel Walker in 1986-88 to top 500 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons.

Overall, including a two-year stint in Houston, Johnson has 311 catches for 2,870 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 2,261 yards rushing and 11 TDs.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL