Bills look for 1st playoff win since 1995 in visit to Texans

BUFFALO (10-6) at HOUSTON (10-6)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

OPENING LINE – Texans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buffalo 9-6-1, Houston 7-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 5-4

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Bills 20-13, Oct. 14, 2018

LAST WEEK – Bills lost to Jets 13-6; Texans lost to Titans 35-14

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 9, Texans No. 10

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (8), PASS (26).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (10), PASS (4).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (9), PASS (15).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills are in playoffs for second time in three seasons. … Buffalo’s 10 wins are most since 1999. … Bills have lost last five playoff games and haven’t won postseason game since 1995. … Buffalo was 1-4 against playoff teams this season. … WR John Brown has 1,060 yards receiving for Buffalo’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015. … QB Josh Allen has 3,089 yards passing for most by Buffalo player since Ryan Fitzpatrick had 3,400 in 2012. … Buffalo allowed 40 sacks this season, fewest since 39 in 2014. … CB Tre’Davious White tied for NFL lead with six interceptions. … Buffalo’s 44 sacks are most since team had 54 in 2014. … Buffalo’s 259 points allowed were fewest since team gave up 284 in 2004. … Bills allowed 15 touchdown passes this season, which tied for second fewest in NFL. … Houston won AFC South for second straight year and fourth time in five years. … Houston hasn’t won playoff game since wild-card win over Raiders in 2016 season. … Texans reached 10 wins for fourth time in franchise history. … Houston is 3-5 in playoffs. Coach Bill O’Brien is 1-3 in playoffs. … Texans had 2,009 yards rushing this season for sixth 2,000-yard rushing year in franchise history. …. DE J.J. Watt is scheduled to return after sitting out last eight games with torn pectoral muscle. … QB Deshaun Watson tied career best with 26 touchdown passes. … LB Zach Cunningham led team with career-high 137 tackles. … RB Carlos Hyde ran for career-high 1,070 yards in first season in Houston. … DE Angelo Blackson has blocked two field goals in last three games. … Darren Fells had third-most TDs by tight end with seven. … Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins is healthy after dealing with illness for two weeks. He has two 100-yard performances in last three games.

