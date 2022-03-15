ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Mike Shula was hired on Tuesday to be Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant in coach Sean McDermott’s latest move to restructure his staff following Brian Daboll’s offseason departure.

Shula has 30 years of NFL coaching experience and previously worked with McDermott and newly promoted offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when the three were on the Carolina Panthers’ staff last decade. Shula served as Panthers offensive coordinator from 2013-17 with Dorsey working as the team’s quarterbacks coach and McDermott the defensive coordinator.

Shula, the son of Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, spent the past two seasons as Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach. He brings a wealth of experience to assist Dorsey, who is a first-time coordinator, promoted after Daboll took over as New York Giants head coach in January.

The Bills also announced defensive line coach Eric Washington was promoted to the role of senior defensive assistant under coordinator Leslie Frazier. Washington joined the Bills in 2020 after spending two seasons as Panthers defensive coordinator.

Washington will be overseeing a revamped line with Buffalo set to add Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones in free agency, and the team standing to lose starter Harrison Phillips.

Defensive lineman Tim Settle posted a message on his Twitter account Monday night indicating he’s set to sign with the Bills. The message referenced Bills Mafia and read, ”TURN ME UP!!” Settle spent four seasons serving in a backup role with the Washington Commanders.

Teams can’t announce free agency moves until the NFL’s official signing period opens on Wednesday.

