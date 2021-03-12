Bills’ free agency needs handcuffed by spending limitations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have locked up one of their key cornerbacks before the start of free agency by agreeing to a two-year contract with Emmanuel Moseley before he became a restricted free agent.

A person familiar with the deal said Friday on condition of anonymity that Moseley will earn up to $10.1 million under the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.