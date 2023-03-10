CINCINNATI BENGALS (13-5)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Jessie Bates III, S Vonn Bell, CB Eli Apple, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Tre Flowers, RB Samaje Perine, QB Brandon Allen, TE Drew Sample, LS Clark Harris, G Max Scharping, S Michael Thomas, WR Trent Taylor, LB Germaine Pratt, CB Chris Lammons, RB Trayveon Williams.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Clay Johnston, TE Mitchell Wilcox.

NEEDS: The Bengals retooled their offensive line with three free agents last year, but ran into depth problems in the playoffs because of injuries. So they may look to add some help there. Bates, Bell and Apple are starters in the secondary, so Cincinnati could be scrambling to fill holes if those players decide to sign elsewhere. The possible departure of Pratt also could have the Bengals looking at linebackers, although they re-signed restricted free agent Joe Bachie. The cost of any free-agent decisions will have to be weighed against a pending contract extension for quarterback Joe Burrow. The team hopes to get that done this summer.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $35.5 million. —

