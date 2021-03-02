AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

MIAMI (AP)Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he’s not happy about it.

The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented.

In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised.

”As a captain, I gave my all to the team,” he said. ”I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader, and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me.”

Miami will clear nearly $10 million in cap space with the move. Van Noy signed a $51 million, four-year deal as a free agent a year ago.

Despite his injury, Van Noy had six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games for a Dolphins defense that ranked sixth in points allowed. He has also played for the Lions and Patriots.

The move signals the Dolphins want to be aggressive in free agency after going 10-6 and missing the playoffs in their second season under coach Brian Flores. They also have two picks in the first round of the draft, including the No. 3 overall selection, and two picks in the second round.

—

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve-Wine

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL