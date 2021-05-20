AP source: Washington releasing starting RT Morgan Moses

WASHINGTON (AP)A person with direct knowledge of the move said Washington is releasing longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses and reserve Geron Christian.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the transactions. They’re expected to be made official soon.

Moses started for Washington at right tackle every game for the past six seasons. He became a fan favorite, most notably as the subject of a viral ”Morgan Moses Pancakes” campaign that led to local IHOP restaurants honoring him for his pancake-style blocks.

Signing former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno and drafting Samuel Cosmi in the second round led to Washington’s surprising decision to cut ties with Moses. Releasing Moses clears $7.5 million off the salary cap.

The 30-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, is a free agent effective immediately.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL