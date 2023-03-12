The New York Jets and linebacker Quincy Williams agreed Sunday on a three-year deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press.

The deal is for $18 million, and includes $9 million in guarantees, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the agreement. The person said it could be worth as much as $21 million with incentives.

Williams has been a starter the last two years for the Jets since being claimed off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2021 season. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but was a free agent priority for New York.

NFL Network first reported that the Jets would bring back Williams, the older brother of All-Pro Quinnen Williams – who is also looking for a contract extension from New York this offseason.

Quincy Williams has been a speedy presence as a sideline-to-sideline tackler in the defense of coach Robert Saleh and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Ulbrich has repeatedly praised the linebacker as an ascending player with Pro Bowl potential.

The 26-year-old Williams was a third-round pick of Jacksonville out of Murray State in 2019, the same year Quinnen Williams was the No. 3 overall selection by New York. After two seasons as mostly a backup and special teamer with the Jaguars, Quincy Williams came to the Jets and became a key contributor on defense.

He had more than 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons while starting 28 games with New York, along with five sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

