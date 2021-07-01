AP source: Jags, 49ers, Cowboys, coaches get fined over OTAs

DALLAS (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.

Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren’t announced.

The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece. ESPN first reported the punishments.

The Jaguars and 49ers acknowledged the discipline while the Cowboys declined comment. Jacksonville’s fines were for excessive contact between receivers and defensive backs during 11-on-11 drills June 1.

”The Jaguars are vigilant about practicing within the CBA rules and will re-emphasize offseason training rules as they relate to contact,” the team said. ”We are looking forward to the start of training camp later this month.”

The 49ers are going into their sixth season under Shanahan.

”The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously,” the team said. ”We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance.”

NFL teams returned to in-person work in the offseason after the pandemic forced all the interaction last spring to be virtual. Last year’s training camps were the first live environments.

A year ago, the Cowboys and McCarthy were among a handful of teams with first-year coaching staffs that didn’t get live work. Dallas still didn’t use all its practice days this offseason, with McCarthy indicating the addition of a regular-season game for a 17-game season in 2021 was part of the reasoning in shortening the work.

Meyer is making his NFL debut after a two-year coaching hiatus following a long and successful college career that was interrupted by a year because of his first retirement. Meyer won two national championships at Florida and a third at Ohio State.

