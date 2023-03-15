Darius Slay said goodbye to Philadelphia prematurely.

After the Eagles informed Slay that he will be released Wednesday, the team reversed course and the two sides are working on restructuring the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback’s contract to keep him in Philadelphia, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person confirmed the decision to the AP on condition of anonymity because a new deal hasn’t been finalized.

Slay posted a goodbye on Twitter earlier Wednesday: “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.”

His wife, Jennifer, posted late Wednesday night: “WE HERE BABY!!”

Slay is scheduled to earn a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a salary cap hit of $26.1 million. A post-June 1 release would’ve opened up $17.5 million of salary cap space and pushed about $13 million of Slay’s cap hit to 2024. The Eagles agreed with cornerback James Bradberry on a $38 million, three-year contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Slay played a key role on defense for the NFC champion Eagles. He was acquired in a trade from Detroit in 2020 and had seven interceptions in three seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Marcus Epps in free agency. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson are free agents.

