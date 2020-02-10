AP Source: Browns star Garrett meets with NFL about return

CLEVELAND (AP)Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

Garrett, who was banned indefinitely for ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 15 game, discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the meeting.

There is no timetable for Garrett’s return. However, he has expressed remorse for his conduct, and his meeting with Goodell was a necessary step in order to get back on the field in 2020.

Garrett’s suspension ended the 24-year-old’s season and was a major blow for the Browns. They went 2-4 in the final six games without their sacks leader and finished 6-10.

Once Garrett is cleared, he’ll be able to take part in the Browns’ offseason program under new coach Kevin Stefanski. Garrett was allowed back at the Browns’ facility toward the end of the season to rehab an injury.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Garrett has had an exemplary record since joining the league, and his actions toward Rudolph were uncharacteristic. He appealed his suspension, but it was upheld by independent officer James Thrash despite Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur.

Garrett’s attack on Rudolph came after the two wrestled on the field as the Browns were closing out a rare win over their AFC North rival, and it touched off a brawl involving several other players.

Steelers guard Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension – it was later reduced to two – for hitting and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game ban for shoving a helmet-less Rudolph to the ground.

The league also fined the Browns and Steelers $250,000 apiece and handed out penalties to players for leaving the bench area and coming onto the field.

NOTES: The Browns officially announced the hiring of Alex Van Pelt as Stefanski’s offensive coordinator. Van Pelt was Cincinnati’s quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. Also, the team confirmed special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is coming back along with special teams coach Doug Colman and running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

