CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns added another speedy wide receiver Friday, agreeing to contract terms with free agent Marquise Goodwin, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The 32-year-old Goodwin is getting a one-year deal, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

Goodwin’s addition comes two days after the Browns acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade from the New York Jets. Goodwin spent last season with Seattle, finishing with 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Goodwin gives the Browns more depth at wide receiver and another deep target for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Desperate for offensive speed, the Browns have added Moore and Goodwin, who will complement Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns got Moore from the Jets for the No. 42 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Goodwin, who has also played with Buffalo, San Francisco, Chicago and the Seahawks, visited the Browns earlier this week. He has 187 career receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 TDs.

