The Bengals have agreed on a $21 million, three-year deal to keep linebacker Germaine Pratt in Cincinnati, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Pratt, one of the league’s top coverage linebackers, has started 54 games in four seasons.

The Bengals lost starting safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell on the first day of free agency. Bates is heading to Atlanta and Bell is going to Carolina.

The team re-signed safety Michael Thomas to a one-year contract extension. Thomas joined the Bengals midway through the 2021 season. He mainly played special teams last season.

Cincinnati’s biggest move this offseason will come when the team extends quarterback Joe Burrow’s contract.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL