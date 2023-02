The NFL Assistant Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of media:

2022 – DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco

2021 – Dan Quinn, Dallas

2020 – Brian Daboll, Buffalo

2019 – Greg Roman, Baltimore

2018 – Vic Fangio, Chicago

2017 – Pat Shurmur, Minnesota

2016 – Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta

2015 – Wade Phillips, Denver

2014 – Todd Bowles, Arizona