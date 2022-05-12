CANTON, Ohio (AP)The Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Anthony Munoz as its first Chief Football Relationship Officer.

The hall said Thursday that the 1998 inductee will engage with current and prospective business partners and sponsors; be involved in philanthropic efforts for the museum; promoting the hall’s mission and initiatives. He will report directly to Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

”I’m excited to step into this role, and I do so with great humility,” Munoz said. ”The hall is about the game of football, about people. . Everything that’s included in the Hall of Fame is why I’m excited to be part of this team.”

Porter said Munoz will help open doors for the hall as it strives to build relationships and expand its reach nationally.

”Anthony’s personality and football credibility are perfectly suited for this new position,” Porter said. ”He is widely regarded as one of the best to play offensive tackle in the NFL. He understands the demands of the game and what it takes to become a Hall of Famer. As founder of the Anthony Munoz Foundation, he also understands the nonprofit world and what it takes to reach and sustain excellence in that environment.”

The third player selected overall in the 1980 draft, by Cincinnati, Munoz became an immediate starter, made nine All-Pro teams, helped the Bengals win two AFC titles, and was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s and the NFL 100 All-Time Team. In 1991, he was the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

”There is not a guy more universally well-received than Anthony Munoz,” said fellow Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL