AFC Championship Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE (11-7) at KANSAS CITY (13-4)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 9-7-1; Chiefs 10-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 29-24

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Chiefs 35-32, Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK – Titans beat Ravens 28-12; Chiefs beat Texans 51-31

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 12, Chiefs No. 5

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (21)

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (24)

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (23), PASS (5)

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs hosting AFC championship game for second straight year. … Tennessee has won four straight vs. Kansas City dating to 2013. … Kansas City won seven straight games since losing to Titans in Week 10. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-8 against Titans, including playoff loss in 2017. … Kansas City lost to Patriots in OT in last year’s AFC title game. … This is fourth postseason game between franchises. Titans won 22-21 in 2017 wild-card round on Jan. 6, 2018. … Titans playing in sixth AFL/AFC championship game, first since 2002 season. … Titans trying to become third team since 1990 to beat top three seeds in single postseason and would join 2005 Steelers and 2010 Packers, who both won Super Bowl. … Tennessee has won nine of last 12 games and three straight. … Titans RB Derrick Henry has 561 yards rushing in his first four playoff games, most in NFL history. Henry has 377 yards rushing this postseason, setting franchise single-game rushing mark in each. He ran for 195 yards in last game. … Titans led NFL scoring TDs on 75.6% of drives inside opponents’ 20. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill led NFL with 117.5 passer rating in regular season. … Tannehill has yet to throw for 100 yards this postseason. … WR A.J. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 yards receiving in regular season. … Titans have not attempted field goal in past four games. … Chiefs set franchise record for postseason scoring with 51 points last week vs. Texans. … Reid would pass mentor Mike Holmgren (13) for sixth place in playoff wins by beating Titans. … Kansas City tied for fourth-largest playoff comeback last week (24 points). … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes became first player with 300-plus yards passing, 50-plus yards rushing and five TD passes in playoff game vs. Houston. … Mahomes needs two TD passes to pass Alex Smith (nine) for most in postseason in franchise history. … TE Travis Kelce became first player in Super Bowl era with three TD catches in one quarter in postseason game vs. Texans. … Kelce and Damien Williams became second teammates with three TDs apiece in playoff game, joining Jerry Rice and Ricky Watters of 49ers. … Kelce owns franchise records for yards receiving in postseason (508). Kelce became first Chiefs player with 10 catches and at least 100 yards receiving in playoff game. … Chiefs DE Frank Clark tied franchise record for sacks in playoff game with three against Houston. … Chiefs had five sacks of Deshaun Watson, tied for second most and franchise record for playoff game. … P Dustin Colquitt will set Chiefs record for postseason games played (11) against Titans.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL