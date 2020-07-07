49ers sign cornerback Jamar Taylor to one-year contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year contract.

San Francisco announced the deal Monday and cleared roster room for Taylor by waiving cornerback Teez Tabor with a non-football injury designation. He had been on the team’s practice squad for most of 2019, when the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs 31-20.

The 29-year-old Taylor appeared in 12 combined games for Atlanta and Seattle last season, registering 23 tackles – 18 solo – and three passes defensed.

Taylor, selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Boise State, will join his sixth team in eight NFL seasons.

