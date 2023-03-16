SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a two-year contract.

The Niners also re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Oliver was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round in 2018. In five seasons with the Falcons, he has 195 tackles, 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 62 games.

Oliver has experience playing outside and in the slot. He played 12 games last season with 36 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.

Flannigan-Fowles has played 45 games over the past three years for the 49ers. He has 31 tackles and one sack on defense and has been a key special teams contributor.

