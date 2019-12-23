49ers-Seahawks showdown moved to prime time in Week 17

NEW YORK (AP)The matchup between Seattle and San Francisco to determine the NFC West title will be the final game of the NFL regular season.

The league announced Sunday that the game has been moved to an 8:20 PM ET start on NBC. The 49ers (12-3) have a one-game lead over the Seahawks (11-4), who won at San Francisco in Week 10.

The game had been scheduled for a 4:25 PM EST start on Fox.

Other key games that have been moved to 4:25 starts: Pittsburgh at Baltimore (CBS), Washington at Dallas (Fox), Philadelphia at the New York Giants (Fox), Tennessee at Houston (CBS), Indianapolis at Jacksonville (CBS).

