SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Star receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return to the San Francisco 49ers before the end of the regular season after the team got a favorable report on his injury.

The Niners announced Monday that Samuel has a sprained left ankle and MCL in his left knee but is only expected to miss a couple of weeks.

San Francisco also said that quarterback Brock Purdy is day to day with injuries to his oblique and ribs. Purdy would have been limited if the 49ers had practiced Monday ahead of Thursday night’s game at Seattle.

The initial fears for Samuel were for a much more significant injury when his leg got bent back awkwardly as he went down on a run in the first half of a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Samuel screamed as he tried to get up and then was taken off the field on a cart with his head in his hands in tears.

But the final diagnosis was much more optimistic as the Niners (9-4) are now expected to have their dynamic playmaker back for the end of the season and playoffs.

Samuel had scored on a 13-yard TD run on San Francisco’s first possession Sunday. He had four carries for 21 yards and four catches for 43 yards.

Samuel has 54 catches for 612 yards and two TDs, along 228 yards rushing and three TD runs this season.

Purdy threw two TD passes and ran for another score in his first career start on Sunday in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo despite hurting himself on the second series of the game.

”I think it was a challenge for him,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. ”Just talking to him and seeing him after the game. I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it and I know he is sore today.”

In other injury news, the Niners said that defensive back Dontae Johnson tore his ACL and will be out for the season and defensive tackle Kevin Givens has an MCL injury and will miss at least a few weeks.

Cornerback Samuel Womack will miss Thursday’s game in concussion protocol.

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) both would have been limited in the Niners had practiced.

San Francisco only held a walkthrough Monday with a short week ahead.

