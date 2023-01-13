NEW YORK (AP)The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back – Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End – Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers – Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle – Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard – Zack Martin, Dallas
Center – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers – Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen – Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers – Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks – Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner – Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer – Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper – Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
—
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back – Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End – George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers – AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle – Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard – Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers – Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers – Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbacks – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties – Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner – Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner – Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer – George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper – Nick Moore, Baltimore
—
