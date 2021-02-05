Newsfeed Now: Super Bowl LV Edition

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- This special edition of Newfeed Now is devoted to Super Bowl LV.

On Sunday, millions will tune in to the biggest football game of the year where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will compete to see which is the top team this season.

This Super Bowl has already made the history books for the Buccaneers being the first super host and the lowest attendance due to the ongoing pandemic.

Other stories in today’s show:

SUPER BOWL COVID CONCERNS: Florida health officials say Hillsborough County is on the other side of the holiday peak in COVID-19 coronavirus cases, but they warn with the Super Bowl in Tampa, people need to keep their guard up.

SUPER BOWL SECURITY: Security officials have been working behind the scenes in Tampa preparing for any potential threat when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers Sunday.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting spectacle in the U.S. each year and because of its national significance, it’s always classified as a SEAR 1 event which is the highest level of security.

‘FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND’ SUPER BOWL FLYOVER: Like a Patrick Mahomes pass to Travis Kelce, right on point, the Super Bowl flyover must go on without a hitch. A female pilot based in Missouri is responsible for making sure that happens.

The “Spirit” of Chiefs Kingdom is storming Tampa by land and air.

Three states prep for the first-of-its-kind tri-bomber flyover for Super Bowl LV.

CREATING SPACE FOR GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY: On Tuesday, the NFL and Nike announced a campaign dedicating $5 million dollars to promoting and creating space for girls flag football across the country.

Right now, there are just six states where girls can play flag football at the high school level, which the National Federation of State High School Association says means 1 million fewer girls have an opportunity to play a high school sport than boys.

BUCCANEERS LEGEND SURPRISES HEALTH CARE WORKERS: We’ve seen a lot of dreams come true this season, not only for the Buccaneers but also for some very special fans who have spent the majority of the year risking their lives to save the lives of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current and former Buccaneer players have been surprising healthcare workers in Tampa Bay with tickets to Super Bowl LV over the past two weeks.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was on a roll with several surprises but now Bucs legend and Super Bowl champion Ronde Barber is handing some out himself.

FAMILY LEFT HOMELESS AMID PANDEMIC: This is what you call a real NFL experience. A family, who four months ago was living in their car, now has a permanent place to live and it’s all thanks to Metropolitan Ministries and the NFL Foundation.

A HOUSE DIVIDED: There are already hundreds, if not thousands, of Kansas City Chiefs fans in the Tampa Bay area, but not for Super Bowl LV. They live there.

That includes one Kansas City woman who moved to the Sunshine State and now finds herself living in a divided household.

SUPER BOWL SPELLING BEE: We put Super Bowl fans to the test with our spelling bee in Tampa, with mixed results. Most of them were game to take a guess–and some of the fans even managed to spell players’ names correctly.

Whether you are cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, the performances or the commercials, we hope you have a wonderful time watching the big game.