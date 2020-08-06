Newsfeed Now: Justice during a pandemic; beer movement goes national

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Pandemic justice is a new frontier. It requires a strong internet connection, at least a little knowledge of technology and, in the case of at least one Michigan judge, cue cards and charades. WOOD’s Ken Kolker reports.
Other stories in today’s show:
BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL: Breweries around the country are uniting and raising their glasses for change. WDAF’s Zac Summers reports.
JOHN LEWIS LEGACY: Just a week after the late Congressman John Lewis left Capitol Hill for the last time, his Georgia colleagues are working on a way to preserve his memory in the halls of Congress. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer reports.
SURPRISE PARTY: On Wednesday, a Tennessee family celebrated a milestone that they once feared wouldn’t happen. WKRN’s CB Cotton reports.
