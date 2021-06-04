Newsfeed Now: Body cam captures shootout between deputies and 2 kids with guns; bodybuilder fights home burglar

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Texas lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to open the southern border to non-essential travel. DHS extended the COVID-19 travel restrictions through June 21, but lawmakers say the border communities are hurting without the cross-border shoppers.

More information has been released about 29-year-old Adrian Balleza, one of the nine employees killed last week in the San Jose VTA shooting, and his acts of heroism on that tragic day.

A California homeowner, who is a bodybuilder, fought back during a bizarre burglary Wednesday when she said she woke to find the suspect not only helping herself with her belongings but also a meal from the fridge.

Authorities have released body camera footage showing the tense moments surrounding a shootout between Florida deputies and two children armed with an AK-47 and a shotgun.

A Florida man is recovering after surviving an alligator attack over the weekend. The man was searching for shark teeth in the Myakka River.

A California man is helping to reshape naval history. He helped discover the deepest known shipwrecks in the world in April. Now he’s learning how it sank and who went down with the ship.

