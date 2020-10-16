‘Fake’ fugitive agents burst into Memphis apartment, sparking gunfire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are circulating a video of two masked, armed men who identified themselves as fugitive agents before forcing their way into a Hickory Hill apartment.

Residents at the Emerald Park Apartments were awakened Monday by a man who knocked at their door and windows while pointing a handgun and announced, “Fugitive squad.” A second man then walks off camera, and several gunshots can be heard in the video.

The men forced their way into the residence, but were quickly turned away when someone inside opened fire, police said.

Both men were wearing bullet-resistant vests, police said. One had the label “Fugitive Recovery Agent.”

Memphis Police said the agents were “fake.” They never identified themselves as police officers or sheriff’s deputies.

After this potentially deadly situation, residents are wondering what are they supposed to do if they can use a doorbell cam to see and hear who’s outside, but still don’t know who exactly is knocking at their door.

“I would actually open the door, thinking it was a police officer, to see what they wanted,” said Vivian White. “That’s very scary.”

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating. They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Residents are hoping the manhunt doesn’t last long.