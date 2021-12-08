Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
39°
7 Day Forecast
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Entertainment
Top Stories
Biden signs order for net-zero carbon emissions by …
Top Stories
Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole
IRS has tax info for stimulus checks, child tax credits
December 8: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state …
Josh Duggar trial day 6: Jury deliberations underway …
Video
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Winter storm watch in effect later this week
Top Stories
December 8th AM: Warmer temperatures in the Siouxland
Video
Top Stories
December 7th Late: Cool, but comfortable on Wednesday …
Video
December 7th PM: Pretty nice on Wednesday & Thursday …
Video
December 7th AM: Passing morning flurries
Video
December 6th Late: Light snow drifts through Tuesday …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Spotlight
Hawkeye Headquarters
The Big Game
China 2022
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
The Insiders with Dave Price
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Contests
Sophie’s Mini Me Baby Weight Challenge
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
Businesses in the News
BestReviews
Veterans Voices
Pet of the Week
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Regional News Partners
Digital Signal
Search
Please enter a search term.
Newscasts
KCAU 9 News At 6: 12-7-2021
KCAU 9 News At 5: 12-7-2021
KCAU 9 News At 10pm - Monday - 12/6/2021
KCAU 9 News At 6pm - Monday - 12/6/2021
KCAU 9 News At 5pm - Monday - 12/6/2021
KCAU 9 News At 10pm - Friday - 12/3/2021
KCAU 9 News At 6pm - Friday - 12/3/2021
KCAU 9 News At 5pm - Friday - 12/3/2021
KCAU 9 News at 10PM - Thursday - 12/2/2021
KCAU 9 News at 6PM - Thursday - 12/2/2021
KCAU 9 News at 5PM - Thursday - 12/2/2021
KCAU 9 News At 10pm - Wednesday - 12/1/2021
KCAU 9 News At 6pm - Wednesday - 12/1/2021
KCAU 9 News At 5pm - Wednesday - 12/1/2021
KCAU 9 News At 6: 11-30-2021
KCAU 9 News At 5: 11-30-2021
KCAU 9 News At 10pm - Monday - 11/29/2021
KCAU 9 News At 6pm - Monday - 11/29/2021
KCAU 9 News At 5pm - Monday - 11/29/2021
KCAU 9 News at 10PM - Friday - 11/26/2021
More Videos