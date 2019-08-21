Zebra Mussels transferring to Iowa’s most popular lakes

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Zebra mussels have slowly made their way into lakes around Siouxland over the past few years, threatening fish and other life inside the local lakes.

These underwater creatures attach themselves on boats, swim rafts and even rock debris.

Josh Schwartz, the owner of Gone Fish’n at Storm Lake Marina, tells KCAU 9 zebra mussels are being transferred into Storm Lake and the effects are already starting to show.

“Eventually what they do is they turn the water very clear and it just totally changes the ecosystem in our lakes. This year, for example, were seeing weed lines all over the lakes,” said Schwartz. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve had fishable weeds out here and now there are weeds everywhere.”

Schwartz said zebra mussels multiply in vast numbers with the female producing 100,000 to 500,000 eggs per year but there are ways to prevent them from spreading.

Be sure to dry docks, lifts, swim rafts and other water equipment for at least 21 days before you enter a new body of water.

Throw away unwanted bait and remember to always clean aquatic plants from watercraft.