MARSHALL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Zebra mussels have been found in a Northeastern South Dakota lake.

Game, Fish, and Parks say they are in Clear Lake, which is southeast of Lake City. The zebra mussels were found after inspecting boat lifts in the lake.

GF&P wants to remind boaters and anglers to clean, drain and dry their boats after pulling them out of the water.

People are also asked to check docks and lifts when they’re removed for the season.