Woodbury Democrats unanimously support county supervisor candidate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury Democrats came together to nominate a candidate to fill the vacant District 2 seat on the County Board of Supervisors, Thursday.

Over 100 people showed up to the meeting with state representative Tim Kacena getting unanimous support.

Kacena previously announced his intentions to run for the District 2 seat after deciding not to seek another term as a state representative.

“There was a need to come back home and when this seat opened up it was just the natural thing for me to do since all I’ve done my whole life is serve the public,” Kacena said.

Candidates have until March 20 to file for the special election that is scheduled for April 14.

