Woodbury County Supervisor De Witt announces re-election bid

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rocky De Witt has announced his plan for re-election for the District 5 seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

De Witt has filed petitions and begun the process for a second term Tuesday.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my first term as District 5 Supervisor, and I am anxious to see some projects through to completion such as the new [Law Enforcement Center], repairing infrastructure with Secondary Roads department, conservation and maintaining the County Court House,” De Witt said.

De Witt is currently on the board of supervisors representing the 5th District.

He was first elected in Nov. 2016.

The 5th District includes Lawton, Moville, Cushing and Correctionville.

