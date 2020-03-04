Woodbury County residents vote to pass $50 million bond referendum for new jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The bond vote for a new jail in Woodbury County has passed.

Voters in Woodbury County went to the polls Tuesday to vote on a $50 million bond.

It passed with 57% percent of the vote. It only needed 50% to pass.

Officials have been discussing the option of a new jail at a new location for more than a year.

The new jail would be built off of 28th Street near Highway 75. It would be able to hold at least 440 inmates and have room to expand if need be.

The current jail was built in 1987. It is only supposed to hold around 90 inmates at a time, but recently, the jail currently sits at overcapacity with 230 beds.

In order to repair the current jail and not address the overcapacity problem, it will cost taxpayers $25 million.