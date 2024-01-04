SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Iowa has held the first caucus in the nation since the 1970’s, but this year, one party’s caucus will be a little different than in years past.

“The element everyone focuses on right now is that there’s a presidential preference poll that’s conducted by paper ballots, secret ballot,” Woodbury County Republican Central Committee co-chair Suzan Stewart said, “but is also the organizational tool for selecting delegates to our county convention that ultimately will pick national convention delegates.”

Caucuses are held every two years by both Democrats and Republicans.

“First of all, you have to be there in present,” Stewart said. “You’ll check in, you’ll be given a ballot, you’ll sit down, you’ll hear brief nomination speeches for each candidate, and then you’ll vote.”

For the 2024 caucus, Democrats changed how voters can make their voices heard in the hopes of getting more people to participate.

“The old system was to show up, express your presidential preference in person, in public, where they would break up into presidential preference groups,” Woodbury County Democratic Party chair Dave Dawson said. “This year it’s entirely a mail-in process, so people will not have to express their preference on caucus night. In case you have to work in the evening or are unavailable to attend the in-person caucus, the mail-in gives you more time to do that. That’s why we believe it’ll be more inclusive to do the mail-in process this year.”

Republicans are expecting a good turnout from county residents for their in-person caucus.

“In 2016, which was the last year there was a contested presidential caucus,” Stewart said, “about 20-25% of Woodbury County Republicans turned out, 4,000 to 5,000. So we’re planning for at least that number.”

For more information about polling locations in Woodbury County, click here for the Democrats’ website, and click here for the Republicans’ website.