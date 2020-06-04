Woodbury County receives record amount of absentee ballots for primary election

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says there were about 13,000 absentee ballots cast, with 3,400 people voting in person.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –Tuesday’s primary election brought in a record-breaking voter turn out in Woodbury County. Auditor Pat Gill said absentee voting saw unprecedented popularity, partly because of coronavirus concerns.

“We did mail-in voting and that process was pretty good we usually don’t do that I like to show up personally,” said Hamm.

Linda Hamm, like many Siouxlanders, voted by mail for the first time because of COVID 19, helping break the record for the number of absentee ballots in a Woodbury County Election.

“We had the largest turnout that probably that we have ever had in a primary in Woodbury County,” said Gill.

“They were concerned about not being able to participate in the election, and they reacted in a positive way in terms of vote by mail,” said Gill.

With continued health concerns, some Siouxlanders have mixed opinions about continuing to vote by mail.

“I’m very guarded about voting not just for me but for other people because let’s face it not everybody is moral or just or follow the rules,” said Hamm.

Gill says their are many pro and cons when choosing which way to vote.

“People who vote absentee by mail have the time to do that research but there is still plenty of people, and I heard about it yesterday that want to go to the polling place to cast their ballot,” said Gill.

J.D. Scholten is the Democrat running for the 4th Congressional District and says if mail-in equals more people voting he is all for it.

“We need to find a way as America to get more engaged and so if it means mail-in ballots in for it we got to make sure that we are more inclusive rather than excluding,” said Scholten.