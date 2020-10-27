Woodbury County reaching record for early voting turnout

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County is quickly approaching the record for early votes cast.

Saturday was the last day to mail in a ballot, but Auditor Pat Gill said there’s been an increase in the number of people voting early in-person compared to years passed.

Gill said there are around 500 people a day that are casting their votes early in-person at Long Lines Family Rec Center as well as the courthouse.

“We’ve had over 2,400 requests and about 2,100 that have been returned and that’s the second highest so far. We will probably surpass that before election day,” said Gill

Gill said 3,400 ballots are still out, which could greatly increase the number of early voters.

