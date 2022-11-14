SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A post-election audit was held for Precinct 17 to be hand counted.

The Secretary of State’s Office selected the cities of Lawton, Banner, and Concord in a random drawing to verify election tabulators accurately reported the results for the governor and public measure contests.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said this happens every general election year as a way to ensure integrity in the election.

“We are very happy with the way the election went this year, it was our first general election after the redistricting processes and had very few problems,” said Gill.

Officials hand counted 766 ballots, only taking a few hours to do.