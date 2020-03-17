Woodbury County Pat Gill announces April 14 Special Election to be vote-by-mail election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill announced on Tuesday morning that the April 14 special election will be a vote-by-mail election.

He made the announcement in a news conference at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

The April 14 special election is to fill Jeremy Taylor’s vacant seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Gill said that voters will have to request an absentee ballot and mail them “from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Voters can get an absentee ballot request form and mail to the Woodbury County Courthouse by 5 p.m. on April 3 in order to receive an absentee ballot.

He said for the vote to be counted, it has to be posted marked by April 13 or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by 9 p.m. on April 14.

Gill mentions there will only be two vote centers open in Woodbury County on election day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The votes centers are:

Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court Street in downtown Sioux City

Woodbury County Public Safety building, 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill, Iowa 51015

He said the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office will be open for in-person voting from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 13.

The Auditor’s Office is asking voters to refrain from using those facilities unless you are unregistered or have other registration issues.

Gill said the Woodbury County Courthouse is looking to put a dropbox outside of the building for people to drop off their ballots.

He also added that they will start to restrict public access to some government buildings and some offices will take appointment only visits.