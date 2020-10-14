Woodbury County launches new election information website

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Voters in Woodbury County can now access a new website for election information.

Pat Gill, the Woodbury County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, said the new website makes it easy for residents to find election information, register to vote, or find a form to request an absentee ballot.

“We’ve been working for some time on ways to improve displaying information about elections on our Woodbury County site,” Gill said. “We believe that voters will find everything they need in a user-friendly format at this site.”

The new site, which is also mobile-friendly, includes past election information as well as and a section listing results for previous elections, Gill said.

Woodbury County voters are encouraged to visit the new website, which can be done by clicking here. The website can also be accessed by clicking the “Elections” tab on the Woodbury County Government website.