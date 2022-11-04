SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With November 8 right around the corner, Woodbury County officials are reassuring voters they’re ready for a secure election.

County officials report they have received more than 8,000 ballots, including in-person voting, with roughly 600 outstanding votes still waiting to be turned in.

Woodbury County Elections Commissioner Pat Gill says the only thing he’s worried about for election day is the weather.

“For the 25 years that I’ve been the Woodbury County Auditor, we’ve had early voting we’ve has virtually no problem with as far as ballot security goes,” said Gill

Voters still have time to vote early at the Woodbury Courthouse, until the day before the election, November 7.