Woodbury County Democrats, Republicans ask to leave policital yard signs alone

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the elections nears, officials say there has been an unusual amount of campaign sign sabotage across the country, including here in Siouxland.

The Woodbury County Democrats and Republicans released a joint statement Tuesday asking Siouxlanders to leave signs alone and represent a significant investment by candidates.

Party leaders saying it’s their constitutional right to display the campaign signs on their property.

Sioux city police remind folks that stealing campaign signs is a simple misdemeanor.

Read the full statement below: