Woodbury County Democrats, Republicans ask to leave policital yard signs alone

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the elections nears, officials say there has been an unusual amount of campaign sign sabotage across the country, including here in Siouxland.
The Woodbury County Democrats and Republicans released a joint statement Tuesday asking Siouxlanders to leave signs alone and represent a significant investment by candidates.
Party leaders saying it’s their constitutional right to display the campaign signs on their property.
Sioux city police remind folks that stealing campaign signs is a simple misdemeanor.
Read the full statement below:
The Woodbury County Democrat and Republican political parties look forward to constructive and robust dialogue about the November election. We are lucky to have a full slate of Republican and Democrat candidates for national, state, and local races. One of the ways citizens express their views is with yard signs. We are seeing extraordinary levels of sign sabotage even this early in the election season. Signs are disappearing and being defaced throughout the county. Yard signs are not cheap and represent a significant investment by candidates. County party chairs Jeremy Dumkrieger (D) and Suzan Stewart (R) encourage Woodbury County residents to leave the signs alone and let their neighbors exercise their free speech rights.Jeremy Dumkrieger, Chair, Woodbury County Democrat Party
Suzan Stewart, Chair, Woodbury County Republican Party