SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Democrats announced Sunday night that they are changing venues for the Monday night caucus.

“Due to safety concerns, including drifts up to the roof on the north side of the building at Sergeant Bluff High School, the school cannot have anyone in the building because of all exits not being completely cleared. The Woodbury County Democratic Party is moving the Caucus location of Precincts 23 through 33 to Sioux City West Middle School, 3301 West 19th Street, Sioux City,” Woodbury County Democrats’ communication chair Ran Akerberg said.

The Woodbury County Democrats are asking that anyone with questions direct them to the party chair, Dave Dawson at 712-898-5804.