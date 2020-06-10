Woodbury County conducts routine audit of June 2nd Primary Election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a record-breaking turn out for the Iowa primaries, state officials are now conducting an official audit of Woodbury County.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate ordered a post election audit. It’s part of a routine check to make sure the entire voting process is in working order starting at the county level.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said these checks are important to ensure voter confidence.

“Our equipment is working properly and that their votes are being counted accurately, I think that’s a very important of the democracy is that people, it installs integrity within the system,” Gill said.

Woodbury County voters are reminded there will be a special election for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on July 7.

Absentee voting is encouraged for the election, but there will be polling stations open as well.