Woodbury County Board of Supervisors special election rescheduled for July

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The special election for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is one of three special elections in Iowa that have been delayed due to COVID-19.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate rescheduled the special elections in Woodbury County as well as the City of Craig special election in Plymouth County and the City of Cedar Falls special election in Black Hawk County. All three have been rescheduled for July 7.

“I want to ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot in these special elections. Right now, it’s more important that Iowans practice social distancing, so in the best interest of voters and poll workers, we need to reschedule these elections. Every absentee vote that has already been cast will be counted on July 7,” Secretary Pate said.

Pate’s office said in a release that the special elections could not be held on the same day or within four weeks of the June 2 primary under Iowa law.

The Woodbury County Democrats selected Tim Kacena who will run against Justin Wright, who was chosen as the Republican nominee. They are both looking to take the seat for District 2, after former Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned from the seat.

The Woodbury County special election was originally scheduled to happen on April 14.