Woodbury County Auditor reminds folks that there will be seven vote centers for July 7 Special Election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder/Commissioner of Election Pat Gill is reminding everyone that there will be seven vote centers open for the July 7 Special Election.

The Special Election is to fill a vacancy seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Gill said it was originally scheduled for April 14 but was delayed by directive of the Iowa Secretary of State.

The following seven vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.:

Clark Elementary School, 4315 Hamilton Boulevard., Sioux City

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Boulevard., Sioux City

Long Lines Family Rec Center 401 Gordon Drive., Sioux City

Nodland Elementary School, 3300 S. Cypress, Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff/Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, Sergeant Bluff

Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St, Moville

Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., Oto.

The centers will allow voters to attend any one of the polling places to cast their ballot and aren’t assigned to a polling place as required by law for a Primary or General Election.

Gill mentions that curbside voting will be available at the Woodbury County Courthouse on July 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People can park at one of the two meters in front of the courthouse doors and call the Auditor’s Office at 712-279-6465.

The office is asking that if a voter has requested an absentee ballot for the Special Election and hasn’t returned it to please do so by placing it in the mail, must be postmarked by July 6, or drop it in the ballot box located just outside of the courthouse entrance before the polls closed at 9 p.m. on July 7.

Gill said if a voter has requested a ballot and hasn’t returned it because they intend to vote at one of the vote centers, to take the requested ballot with them to surrender it to the Precinct Election Official at the polling place.

If a voter who has requested a ballot attends to go to a vote center without a ballot to surrender, the Precinct Election Official will be forced to call the Auditor’s Office to verify that a ballot hasn’t been received for that voter.

Gill added that this process causes longer wait times.

