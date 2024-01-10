SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s election year, and while presidential candidates are working to secure votes, local officials are working to get them as well.

Woodbury County Auditor, Recorder, and Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill announced that he is running for reelection this November.

Gill is starting his 28th year of service to Woodbury County and is looking to be elected for an 8th term.

Gill said that his priority is protecting the value of the vote and keeping elections clean.

“I think it’s important for a person to be in this position that they have to care,” he said. “Believe me, there is nobody in Woodbury County who cares more about the integrity of elections than I do.”

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.