Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill releases information for Special and Primary elections

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder/Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill has released information for the Special and Primary elections on Sunday evening.

The following information for those elections are below.

SPECIAL ELECTION

He’s asking voters who want to participate in a special election to fill out a vacancy on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to “Stay at Home and Vote at Home.”

Gill said the overwhelming response to this has been positive.

For a special election, the rule of thumb for turnout is about 10%, or around 5,700 voters.

Over 9,000 ballots have been requested and more than 2,200 have been returned for the election that was postponed until July 7.

The request forms are continuing to come into the Auditor’s Office and will be accepted until June 26.

The ballots returning must be postmarked the day before the election, July 6, or hand delivered before the polls on close on Election Day, July 7.

JUNE 2 PRIMARY ELECTION

The Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has declared that there will be no postponement of the Primary Election.

Pate said the state plans to mail Absentee Request Forms to over two million voters statewide to encourage them to vote at home during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Auditor Gill mentions that Woodbury County will do the same and to continue to the message of “Stay at Home and Vote at Home.”

DROPBOX AVAILABLE

There is a dropbox that has been installed on the northside of the Woodbury County Courthouse just to the left of the main entrance.

Gill said voters can drop off both their completed Absentee Request Forms or their voted Absentee Ballots in this secure receptacle.

CURBSIDE ASSISTANCE

The Courthouse access is limited by appointment only.

Auditor Gill said with the cooperation of the City of Sioux City, there are two parking spots available on the northside of the Courthouse that’s available to voters.

The absentee voting at the commissioner’s office will be provided in this way.

Officials are asking that only voters who need the curbside assistance or access to an assistive device to use this service.

Woodbury County voters can call the commissioner’s office at 712-279-6465 when they arrive and they will assist them with their needs.

The voting curbside will start on May 4 for the Primary Election and June 8 for the Special Election.

ELECTION DAY

Gill said there will only be two polling places open for the Primary Election on June 2.

Voters in Sioux City precincts 1-28 will be assigned to the Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court Street.

All of the other voters in the county in precincts 29-44 will be assigned to the Woodbury County Public Safety Building, 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill.

The Auditor’s Office is asking for only voters who can’t vote at home to vote at the polling places on Election Day to avoid an unhealthy gathering of people in one area.

Officials said they will be strictly adhering to social distancing measures and using rigorous cleaning and disinfection methods at the two polling places.

They wants to remind everyone that they want voters to protect themselves and their Precinct Election Officials and to “Stay at Home and Vote at Home” before Election Day.