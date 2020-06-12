Woodbury County Auditor announces seven vote centers for July Special Election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder/Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill has announced there will be seven vote centers open for the Special Election to take place on July 7.

It was originally scheduled for April 14 but was delayed due to the instruction of the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Special Election will be held to fill the vacancy seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The seven vote centers will be located at:

Clark Elementary School, 4315 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City

Long Lines Family Rec Center 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City

Nodland Elementary School, 3300 S. Cypress, Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff/Luton High School, 708 Warrior Road, Sergeant Bluff

Moville Community Center, 815 E. Main St, Moville

Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St., Oto

The centers will allow voters to attend any one of the polling places to cast their ballots.

Gill added that voters are not assigned to a polling place as required by law for a Primary or General Election, but voters are still encouraged to vote absentee or to vote curbside at the Woodbury County Courthouse up until Election Day.

Gill said that as Governor Reynolds continues to relax the restrictions that were put in place to fight the community spread of COVID-19, she has left in place her call for the protection of vulnerable Iowans that includes the majority of Precinct Election Officials.

The Auditor’s Office has already received over 9,800 requests for ballots for the Special Election and more than 8,000 have already been returned to be counted.

For those who requested an absentee ballot and have not returned it yet, the office is asking to have them returned as soon as possible by mail or by dropping it off in the ballot box located outside the courthouse entrance.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot but decided to vote in person should contact the Auditor’s Office to void the absentee request.

Those who requested an absentee ballot but have since changed their mind and would like to vote in person will need to bring their absentee ballot with them, otherwise, the Precinct Election Official will have to call the Auditor’s Officer to verify that a ballot hasn’t already been received under the voter’s name. This prevents the possibility of anyone trying to cast more than one vote. Gill said this process can take a while, creating longer wait times.

Voters who wish to vote absentee can download a request form by clicking here or by calling the Auditor’s office at 712-279-6465 to request a form by mail.

Voters can also receive a ballot at the courthouse by parking in one of the reserved spots and calling the office to have someone bring the ballot out.

